FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks next to the Watermark sculpture along the St. John River in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday August 15, 2019. He will have the campaign stage mostly to himself Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal campaign platform Sunday in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform.

He has a mid-day event scheduled at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’s promising to reveal what the Liberals call “a real plan for the middle class.”

The Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats have spent much of the three-week-old campaign fighting over who will do more for average Canadians’ incomes, expenses and debts.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending a sixth straight day in B.C., with a town hall meeting in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey on his campaign agenda.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is making an announcement on artificial intelligence and automation in Vancouver, and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is appearing at what’s billed as a discussion of free speech with an American YouTube personality.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

Just Posted

Politics and mountaineering collide at the Gem with “Return to Mount Kennedy”

50 years after Robert Kennedy and Jim Whittaker summited Mount Kennedy, their sons repeat the feat

IN PHOTOS: Artists, audiences celebrate peace day in Grand Forks

Peace In! Peace Out! was a 24-hour variety show, held Sept. 20 and 21 at the USCC Hall

A love letter to Grand Forks: Returning 15 years later

Marlit Kretzschmar visited Grand Forks from Germany in 2001. She came back to visit this year

October brings cannabis stores to Grand Forks

Two stores are set to open on Oct. 1 and Oct. 5, respectively

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

Most Read