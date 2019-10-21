(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now closed in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

Polls are closed now in Penticton and election results are already coming in from eastern Canada, where polls closed earlier this evening.

Early results from the eastern provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, has the Liberal Party leading or elected in 114 seats, the Conservative Party in 77 and the NDP in nine. Greens so far are leading in two ridings, and the Bloc Quebecois are leading in 18 Quebec ridings.

The last projections from pollsters 338canada.com showed NDP incumbent leading with a predicted 37.5 per cent of the popular vote, and Conservative candidate Helena Konanz with 29.3 per cent. The margins of error, plus or minus 7.9 per cent for Cannings and 6.8 per cent for Konanz means this is still a close race.

—-

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

The main South Okanagan-West Kootenay Elections Canada office is located in the former Royal Canadian Legion building at 502 Martin St. Additional offices are located in Osoyoos, 9150 Main St., Suite 4 and in Trail, 3375 Laburnum St.

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address.

Who is running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay?

• Sean Taylor – People’s Party of Canada

• Tara Howse – Green Party of Canada

• Richard Cannings (incumbent) – New Democratic Party

• Helena Konanz – Conservative Party of Canada

• Connie Denesiuk – Liberal Party of Canada

• Carolina Hopkins – Independent

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

