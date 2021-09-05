People pack Penticton park to see PPC leader

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier poses for a picture with a man wearing a ‘make Canada great again’ hat and carrying a black and white flag at a rally held at Gryo Park in Penticton Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News) More than 150 gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton on Sunday to hear PPC party leader Maxime Bernier. (Monique Tamminga Western News) PPC candidate for South Okanagan West Kootenay Sean Taylor gives a thumbs up at the rally held at Gyro Park Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

More than 150 people showed up at Penticton’s Gyro Park to hear the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier speak.

With signs that read ‘no vaccine passports, no lockdowns’ and get rid of communism ruling, dozens in the crowd lined up to get their picture taken with Bernier.

One of his supporters who got his picture taken with Bernier brought a black flag and wore a Trump-style red hat saying ‘make Canada great again.’

While in Abbotsford earlier in the week, Bernier told a crowd of around 500 how he plans to change laws and rules that he says are promoted by “radical trans activists.”

Bernier referenced Bill C-16, which recognizes gender self-identification and which he says “opened the door to compelled speech.”

“Since then, businesses and government agencies have banned the use of words like ‘women’ and ‘mother’ in favour of ‘menstruating people’ and ‘birthing people,’ which negate the existence of women,” he said in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: PPC would repeal Bill C-6

South Okanagan West Kootenay PPC candidate Sean Taylor was also busy having his picture taken with supporters before both Bernier and Taylor were off to Kelowna to rally there.

Taylor is an emergency nurse in Grand Forks. His party rejects mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports.

“Lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, and other authoritarian sanitary measures have not had any noticeable effect on the course of the pandemic,” says the PPC platform and is a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom.

Bernier also doesn’t believe in climate change, instead calling changes to the environment natural weather events. The PPC plan is to stop funding tax dollars on climate change plans.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.