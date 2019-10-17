NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is returning to Penticton on Oct. 19 to host a rally at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with local candidate Richard Cannings. Cannings is currently favoured to win the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding according to 338Canada. (Contributed)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

For the second time this election season, Jagmeet Singh will be visiting Penticton.

The leader of the New Democrat Party is scheduled to host a rally billed “Jagmeet Rocks Penticton” at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Oct. 19 from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and, according to organizers, hundreds are expected to attend. The rally will take place in the hotel’s Salon A, but may expand into other rooms depending on the number of attendees.

Singh was last in the riding in August, when he attended a Penticton Vees game, cycled the KVR trail, and held a rally at Linden Gardens. Since then, and following his national debate performances, South Okanagan – West Kootenay NDP candidate Richard Canning’s campaign team said they’ve seen local momentum “surge.”

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in Penticton

“We keep hearing, ABC” said Tina Lee from the Cannings campaign team in a release. “Anything but Conservative. From GreenPAC to Fair Vote, progressive groups have endorsed Richard. He is the only one that can defeat the Conservatives in this riding. Nobody wants to go back to the Harper era of cuts to our services and climate change inaction. They know that means voting for Richard – they trust him.”

According to 338Canada, as of Oct. 16 it is currently a “toss up” in the riding between the NDP and the Conservative Party, with the former favoured with 70 per cent chance of winning. The poll analysis and electoral projections website has Cannings sitting at 33.3 per cent of the popular vote and Helena Konanz, the Conservative candidate, close behind at 30.1 per cent.

Joan Phillips, the Central Okanagan – Similkameen Nicola NDP candidate, Justin Kulik, the Kelowna – Lake Country NDP candidate and Harwinder Sandhu, the North Okanagan – Shuswap NDP candidate will all be attending the rally as well.

“We are offering voters a chance to vote for something, for action on climate change, for expanding services including national pharmacare, childcare, and senior’s care to make life more affordable for those struggling. As Jagmeet pointed out, there is a choice other than denial and delay. I have a record of cooperation in government and I’m asking voters to keep a progressive MP in Ottawa to be part of Jagmeet’s team” said Cannings in a release.

