Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May is all smiles at the Green Party of Canada’s election night party at the Crystal Gardens in Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. October 21, 2019.

All but one federal leader re-elected in their ridings, early results show

Maxime Bernier only leader to lose his seat

The majority of federal party leaders have been reelected in their ridings, according to preliminary poll results.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has been reelected to Papineau, Que., a riding he has controlled since 2008. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was reelected to Regina – Qu’Appelle, Sask., a seat he’s held since 2004.

Elizabeth May is the latest leader to keep her seat, as the head of the Green was reelected in Saanich-Gulf Islands, a riding she has held since 2011.

Maxime Bernier, of the People’s Party of Canada, was the only federal leader to lose his seat. He had first been elected to Beauce, Que., since 2006.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding won his riding of Burnaby-South, his first win since he won the byelection in 2019.

READ MORE: People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier projected to lose his seat

READ MORE: Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May takes Saanich-Gulf Islands

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?
Next story
Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Just Posted

Border Bruins seek recipes for 50th anniversary cookbook

Billet life means all new comfort foods for players

Nelson author visits Greenwood to talk legacy of Japanese-Peruvian interment

Diana Morita Cole’s brother-in-law was taken from Peru to be interned in the U.S. during WWII

Grand Forks council recognizes shared responsibility to support establishing winter shelter

CAO: ‘I think, one way or another, you’re in this and you have been in this situation […]’

Richard Cannings re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

It was a close race with Conservative challenger Helena Konanz

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read