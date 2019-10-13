Man caught throwing away election signs in Fernie, ordered to put them back

A man was caught throwing away election signs near the highway in Fernie. File photo

A man caught throwing away election signs near the highway in Fernie was told by RCMP to put them back where he found them.

In a release on Sunday, October 13, RCMP reported a call about a Caucasian male removing election signs at or near 802 Crowsnest Highway, and disposing of them in a nearby garbage bin.

When RCMP located the male, he advised authorities he had ‘no faith in the government’.

As it is an offence to tamper with election signs, RCMP ordered him to return to the scene, dig out the signs from the garbage bin and place them back where he had originally found them.



