Black Press Media is sharing profiles of five of the candidates in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding in advance of the federal election on Oct. 21. Sean Taylor is the Peoples Party of Canada candidate in this riding. (Contributed)

Election 2019: Sean Taylor – Peoples Party Of Canada candidate for South Okanagan – West Kootenay

Sean Taylor is running for the Peoples Party of Canada in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of five of the candidates for the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last name, starting on Oct. 11 with the last video publishing on Oct. 18.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Just Posted

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates talk climate change and environment at recent forum

Forum on Tuesday grilled candidates about plan to bring about low carbon emission economy

Celgar says equipment failure won’t affect production next week

The chip dumper collapse on Oct. 6 is still under investigation

One business break-in among late-September RCMP calls

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools earlier this month from B&F Sales and Service

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood

Cindy Alblas spent a day mingling with celebrities and offering them stained glass art last month

Election 2019: Sean Taylor – Peoples Party Of Canada candidate for South Okanagan – West Kootenay

Sean Taylor is running for the Peoples Party of Canada in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Two years later, City of Fernie remembers

Oct. 17, 2019 marks two years since the tragic ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Most Read