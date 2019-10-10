Check your mail for your Voter Information Card

Your Voter Information Card identifies where you can vote in advance and on election day

Elections Canada Voter Information Cards have been sent out and should be arriving in mailboxes soon, if they haven’t already. Your Voter Information Card contains important details to help make voting day easier for you.

Your card will list your polling station for Oct. 21 (the official election day), as well as where to vote on advanced voting days. Advanced voting is available on Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14 at designated polling stations, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Electors can only vote at their assigned polling station.

Elections Canada recommends that if people have not received their Voter Information Card, they instead call the local returning office to figure out where they should go vote. That returning office can be reached by calling 1-899-754-5432.

By using your address and postal code, the Elections Canada worker will be able to tell you where your designated advanced polling station is and where your designated election day polling station is. Electors can also find more information about voting at Elections.ca.

For residents of Grand Forks, the advanced voting polling station is Sacred Heart Parish, located at 7269 9th Street. The poll is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the four advanced voting days.

For electors from Rock Creek through to Westbridge, the advanced polling station is the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Pavilion at 3880 Kettle Valley Road South. Voters in the Greenwood and Midway areas can vote on advanced voting days at the Greenwood McArthur Centre, at 1335 Veterans Lake in Greenwood.

If you are unsure of where to vote, call the Elections Canada office at 1-899-754-5432 before going to a voting station.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is on the Elections Canada website.