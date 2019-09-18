Candidate Questions: What will you do with regards to flood mitigation buyouts in Grand Forks?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

The federal election campaign is officially underway. Candidates across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding (which includes voters from Castlegar, west to Penticton and north through Beaverdell) wasted no time in staking signs and opening offices at either end of the Kootenay Boundary region.

Over the next several weeks, the Grand Forks Gazette will be reporting on local election stories, while provincial and national stories will be available to read on our website, grandforksgazette.ca.

Every week, the Grand Forks Gazette will be sending reader questions to the local candidates and publishing their responses in the paper and online.

Question 1

What will you do for Grand Forks flood mitigation buyout residents to help compensate them for the estimated $6.6 million difference between their homes’ pre- and post-flood values?

Residents argue that the buyouts are not for disaster recovery, but rather for future disaster prevention and are therefore being sacrificed for the protection of other areas of the city. This is said to be a precedent-setting case for future disaster mitigation and recovery projects in the country, and how its dealt with could set the bar for decisions down the line.

– From a reader in Christina Lake

Richard Cannings – NDP

The 2018 flood devastated Grand Forks, and in many ways that trauma continues to pull the city apart.

The flood recovery team faced very difficult choices for a path forward but, despite their best efforts, many residents feel let down.

Some don’t want to move but are being forced to; others would like to move but aren’t being compensated enough for them to afford to live anywhere else.

I have repeatedly asked in the House of Commons for federal government assistance for the affected residents and the city.

But despite clear assurances from the Liberal government that they would “always be there” for Grand Forks, they refused one funding request and then required buy-out payments to be made at post-flood values.

I have written to the federal Minister asking for a review of innovative ways that could be used to rebuild the city and peoples’ lives and I support the city’s request for more funding that could give people back their lives and let Grand Forks move forward.

Connie Denesiuk – Liberal

I’ve visited the areas affected by the flood in Grand Forks a number of times, I’ve witnessed the extent of property damage and observed the personal toll resulting from the flood. The disruption to personal lives and business is devastating.

Given extreme spring flooding across Canada, systemic policies for mitigating future flood risks and supporting flood recovery efforts are critical. It is apparent that mitigating future flood risks by limiting development in flood-prone areas is a growing necessity, to reduce both human and financial risks.

You point out that the case of Grand Forks recovery may be among the precedent-setting cases. I am in favour of short-range financial recovery where prudent and a comprehensive but accelerated policy review of flood mitigation and financial settlement that is appropriate to each case. Since municipalities and provinces have powers to restrict or allow land use in flood areas, it will be important to engage all levels of government in the resolution of this issue and find the best ways to support those who have suffered loss.

Helena Konanz – Conservative

The Federal Government has provided the Provincial Government with the discretion to decide how they believe disaster recovery money is best spent. It is an area of provincial responsibility that is subject to current guidelines and restrictions.

Whatever the decisions made, it should have been decided well over a year ago, as residents and businesses have been suffering needlessly since the disaster. Although the flooding became national and international news, Justin Trudeau virtually ignored this disaster until an election loomed, and our current NDP MP had absolutely no power to help.

Although post-disaster property buyout terms are provinces’ responsibilities, a Conservative government would support Emergency Management B.C.’s statement that the goal of the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund is to find ways to give people affected by the floods the means and opportunity to rebuild homes and communities in Grand Forks. It is our hope that those affected will receive the help they need in order to continue on with their lives.

Tara Howse – Green

Unfortunately, funding has not yet been received and is appearing unlikely to happen anytime soon with the imminent election. This funding should be directed towards disaster relief. Disaster prevention needs to be addressed but not at the expense of relief funding.

The government’s role is to create a system that supports the health, safety, and security of Canadians. In a time where disasters are increasing in severity and occurrence, we need to be identifying the causes, looking ahead, and creating new solutions.

The insurance industry needs to be overhauled. Pressure needs to be applied to address their primary focus (profit) and the federal government should be reviewing options such as nationalizing and/or supporting local mutual insurance models.

Related to disaster prevention, the Green Party is the only party with a comprehensive plan (Mission: Possible) that immediately and explicitly addresses the climate crisis as a true emergency. We embrace a collaborative approach that will work with municipalities and across party lines.

Sean Taylor – People’s Party of Canada

At this time, the PPC does not have a specific comment for this particular case. A PPC government will always respect the constitution, which means they will not weigh in on municipal or provincial decisions, but will work with them in any necessary capacity where responsibilities overlap such as with natural disasters.

The principles of the PPC are personal responsibility, freedom, respect, and fairness; and such as was done with our veterans policy, proper consultation must take place first before any decisions of compensation by the federal government. It must take into account the fairness of the decision and the impact on future natural disaster compensation. There is no doubt that this is a very difficult situation, which is highly emotional and life changing for many of the folks involved.

