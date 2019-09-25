Candidate Question: What economic development plans to do you have for the Boundary?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

What economic development plans do you or your party have for the next four years for the Boundary region?

– From a reader in Grand Forks

Richard Cannings – NDP

The forestry industry has been the economic driver in the Boundary region for the last century. It’s no secret that forestry is facing serious challenges these days, and I’ve been pressing the government for the past four years to provide federal support through funding for thinning to fire-safe communities, increased tree-planting and direct procurement through building infrastructure with wood, especially with mass timber being produced here in this riding. I’ll also work with the provincial government to support local forest initiatives including the West Boundary Community Forest.

Many people are moving to the southern Interior because of the lifestyle and relatively low housing costs. The NDP will cut internet and cellphone charges and fund increased broadband connections so that these entrepreneurs can effectively work from their homes.

And lastly, the rail trails of Boundary country are a huge, largely untapped, resource that, if government funding were available to upgrade their surfaces and services, could attract tourism from around the world, especially benefitting smaller communities such as Beaverdell, Rock Creek and Midway.

Connie Denesiuk – Liberal

In my meetings with Boundary mayors and community leaders, a top concern expressed was the need to strengthen our local economies.

As your MP, I plan to advocate for our economic interests at every turn – regionally, provincially and federally. I feel strongly that we have been underrepresented and look forward to acting as our economic development champion. Support will involve collaboration and a strong presence; I am committed to both of these principles.

The Liberal Party understands that rural Canada is the backbone of our country. Our Liberal government recently released Rural Economic Development Strategy that recognizes the need for renewed and new climate-resilient infrastructure for rural communities, including faster internet access, as a means of attracting and retaining skilled workers.

As MP, I will work with Boundary’s elected officials and other key economic participants because I believe local insight is key to building solutions for economic development in this region.

Tara Howse – Green

The Boundary is rich with opportunity but ideas need to be generated from the local level. In my experience, and supported by the Green Party, the federal government needs to work with all governments (Indigenous, municipal, and provincial) to implement development plans. However, two strengths that I see in the Boundary are agriculture and trails.

Agriculture has a clear economic benefit. From farmers’ markets to food co-ops, there is an incredible opportunity for the area to capitalize on. Particularly exciting to me would be the potential for an applied research institute to push agriculture technology, such as solar implements.

Trails and tourism is an area that is underdeveloped and would vastly complement the networks of Rossland, Trail, and Castlegar. A corridor of biking and hiking would encourage visitors to stay that extra night, particularly for those that participate in Grand Forks’ BMX racing. Trail building is a huge boon to a community as the work generally hires local people and, quite often, young people.

Helena Konanz – Conservative

With the inexcusable delay in announcing disaster funding for Grand Forks by the former Liberal government, it will take longer than was necessary for this region to get back on its feet economically. As a Member of Parliament, I plan to work tirelessly to help make that process move faster.

A Conservative government will help this process by lowering taxes and offering less onerous regulation, stimulating the economy to make the Boundary region and Canada a great place to invest and build a business. We will put Canada in a position of strength with a competitive business environment that will produce jobs and economic opportunity.

Andrew Scheer and a Conservative government will show stronger leadership abroad, negotiating trade deals that create opportunities for Canadians and all the while reducing dependence on the United States. We will build the infrastructure and pipelines we need to get our oil and natural resources to foreign markets, which is crucial to so many jobs in the Boundary region. At the same time, we plan to invest in Canadian skills, innovation and green technology. A Conservative government will also restore fiscal responsibility with a sound, independently costed plan to balance the budget.

Sean Taylor – People’s Party of Canada

The PPC is doing politics differently. We want a smaller free market government, to get the government out of the way and put the power back in your hands. So while all the other parties like to make spending promises and have you dependent on them, a PPC government wants you to ask, “What economic development plans do we as a community want for the Boundary region?”

Reducing the tax burden and interprovincial barriers will immediately improve the look of any business case proposal for private investors and entrepreneurs. A PPC government wants to eliminate capital gains tax, eliminate federal carbon taxes, open free trade between provinces, and simplify and lower income taxes. More local people could be hired with less tax burden for businesses. Your take-home pay would be higher with lower income taxes and no federal carbon tax. This change in thinking is what is needed to unleash the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of a region.

Next week: Do you support reversing the 1956 decision that declared the Sinixt People legally extinct within Canadian borders? If so, what specific steps would you take to reverse that decision? If not, why not?