WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

(Sonic Movie/Twitter)

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, the live-action movie that filmed on Vancouver Island over summer and into the fall of 2018.

READ MORE: Ladysmith storefronts transformed for Sonic the Hedgehog movie

The $90 million American-Japanese production which filmed largely in the Ladysmith area, employed many local film crew members, and features Hollywood celebrities like Jim Carey, James Marsden, and Neil McDonough.

READ MORE: Five Greater Victoria sites under consideration for region’s first film studio

Based on the 90s Sega game, Sonic The Hedehog, the CGI Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz, and is set for release in theatres November 8th, 2019.


