Taylor Swift fans cause 2.3-magnitude ‘Swift quake’ at Seattle concert

Taylor Swift and her fans are breaking a new record – this time for seismic activity

Fans who flocked to Seattle for Taylor Swift’s recent back-to-back concerts danced to the popstar’s music with such gumption that it was recorded on the Richter scale.

At her July 22 and 23 concerts at Lumen Field, the fans – dubbed Swifties – generated a seismic event equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The Swift concerts beat the last record, dubbed the “Beast Quake,” set back in 2011 when Seahawks fans celebrated a Marshawn Lynch touchdown during a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The difference between the two quakes is only 0.3 on the scale, but the shaking at Swift’s concert was twice as strong, according to geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

“Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert,.” she said. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Swift acknowledged her fans in an Instagram post, thanking them for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, and singing at the top of your lungs” while she performed.

“That was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever.”

Arts and EntertainmentMusicPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rock singer Paul Rodgers records new ‘Midnight Rose’ album with fellow B.C. musicians
Next story
Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike

Just Posted

Police say impaired driving is a major issue for people leaving Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Police find 57 impaired drivers leaving Shambhala Music Festival

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
A decade after spill, judge scheduled to hear Lemon Creek class action

Arrow Lakes Reservoir. Photo: BCHydro.com
Below average levels forecasted for Arrow Lakes Reservoir this summer

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
UPDATE: Man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival was crew member