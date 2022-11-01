FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift’s latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

More international dates expected to follow

Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Soldier Field in Chicago; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among others.

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

REVIEW: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’

Pop Music

Previous story
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
Next story
7th Siding Festival of Film returns to Creston’s Tivoli Theatre

Just Posted

Nelson’s Dave Stevens celebrates en route to the finish line at the 160-kilometre UTMB ultramarathon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Photo: UTMB World Series
Nelson’s Dave Stevens wins ultramarathon in Mexico

The City of Nelson’s organic waste co-ordinator Emily Mask at home with her FoodCycler. Compostable waste generally makes up 40 per cent of total household garbage. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson to launch countertop food waste treatment pilot in spring

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo

Our group, as we approach the mill photo:Chris Hammett
Sustainable Forestry in the Boundary Part 2