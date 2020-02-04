Ian Johnston’s “Fine Line: Check Check” invites viewers into the centre of four large projection screens. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Sink into the spaces at Gallery 2’s spring exhibitions

The three new installations ask viewers to reimagine their relationships with space, landscapes

In a word, Gallery 2’s latest exhibitions are immersive.

Curator Tim van Wijk has once again hauled out the facility’s technology to project an installation called “Fine Line: Check Check” on four giant screens while bathing its viewers in the sounds of the film snippets and underlined with a musical score. According to the installation’s description, artist Ian Johnston’s turn to tech “stemmed from the consideration of an obsessive behaviour familiar to most, namely our highly emotionally charged relationship to screens and digital devices.”

Next door in the Fogg Gallery, artist Meghan Krauss reinforces that tense relationship we seem to have with devices and screens through a series of photos of highly photographed places in Canada and Iceland, presented in “Observer, Observed.” Sift through the layers of selfie-posing tourists and the display’s viewers too can find themselves lost in the layers of people they’re looking at. (It’s hard to tell, as a viewer, if you’re looking at the people, or through the people to the beautiful landscapes – both are equally intriguing).

Krauss got the idea when she moved to Banff and saw the masses jockeying for the best angles. Then, she began compressing a series of photos of the same place to amplify the crowds, giving the viewer the impression of being amongst the fray.

Luckily, out of the beautiful chaos from both visiting exhibitions, Gallery 2 patrons are able to escape the crowd in the West Gallery, where van Wijk has pulled works from the gallery’s permanent collection that showcase the different ways in which we perceive landscapes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Meghan Krauss, centre, talks through her photo series with Gallery 2 visitors on Jan. 31. Krauss has hidden herself taking photos in each one of the panels on display. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
Jann Arden is about to be everywhere: singer announces cross-country tour

Just Posted

Pot shop asks for development variance permit to operate, again

Weeds Glass & Gifts has asked city council to cut the mandatory distance between store, ball diamond

Jan. 31 open mic night takes over Jogas

Local musicians played for several hours on Friday night at the downtown café

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

RDKB gets grant for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One man arrested, released in anticipation of spring court date

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Most Read