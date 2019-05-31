Juno award-winning musician Shari Ulrich, who first played Grand Forks in 1974, will be returning on June 2 for a solo show at Studio A. (Photo submitted)

Shari Ulrich plays Grand Forks on Sunday

The Juno Award-winner is coming to Studio A on June 2

Canadian music icon Shari Ulrich is coming to Grand Forks.

Ulrich is celebrating 45 years as a touring recording artist and multi-instrumentalist (violin, mandolin, piano, guitar dulcimer and harmonica) with the Borealis Records release of her ninth solo album Back to Shore. It is the 25th of her career, including her work with Pied Pumkin, The Hometown Band, Bill Henderson and Roy Forbes (Ulrich Henderson Forbes), Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor (BTU), and The High Bar Gang, a seven-piece bluegrass band with Barney Bentall.

In that time, Ulrich maintains that “my love of music and performing has never waned,” adding that “I feel more passionate about it than ever and remain utterly enchanted by how music affects us.

“I feel so grateful to be able to be a part of that experience.”

Originally from Northern California, Ulrich found her way to Canada in the early ’70s and shortly after discovered music as her calling. Her work has garnered two Juno awards, five Juno nominations, an induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Awards for English Songwriter of the Year.

Back to Shore marks her third collaboration with her daughter Julia Graff as engineer and producer, along with Julia’s partner and fellow graduate of McGill’s Master in Music in Sound Recording Program, James Perrella.

No matter the format, or whether it’s an audience of 40 or 4000, she always makes her audiences feel as if they are in her living room.

The room will be cozy wihen Ulrich plays Grand Forks on June 2 at Studio A (7330 2nd St.). Tickets are $20 cash at The Source or online at AliveEntertainment.bpt.me.

Ulrich first played in the Boundary in 1974, when she was touring with her band Pied Pumkin.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

Just Posted

Painting rocks to encourage local hikers

Hutton Elementary students lay motivational stones along hiking trails

Council advances with cannabis shop, sees flood costs

Flood insurance recoveries may have brought in more than $1M

City has one month to decide on supportive housing

If council rejects the zoning ammendment, BC Housing can go back to 2nd Street location

Shari Ulrich plays Grand Forks on Sunday

The Juno Award-winner is coming to Studio A on June 2

Storms spark small fires in West Kootenay

Two lightning-caused fires reported after storm front moves through area

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Most Read