Shambhala named best music festival in North America

There’s no doubt North America hosts some of the world’s best music festivals.
From the legendary Coachella in the heat of the Colorado Desert to the electric EDC in buzzing Las Vegas, the U.S. seems to have it all.
But, what’s going on up north in Canada?
According to DJ Mag’s annual Best of North America Awards 2019, the best music festival is here in beautiful B.C..
Bringing in thousands of international music lovers, this gem of a festival is deserving of its top spot.
Now in its 22nd year, Shambhala Music Festival is hidden among the trees on a private ranch in Salmo. The entire setting screams mystical retreat in the forest with world-renowned DJ’s spinning the best tunes to get down to.
Also known as ‘home’ for some of it’s dedicated attendees, Shambhala Music Festival is an experience you’ll never forget.
The next Shambhala Music Festival will take place from July 24 to 27, 2020.
More info here.
View this post on Instagram
I lost my voice the morning of my set and had five hours to get it back. Half way through, the weather gods started a torrential downpour. I watched lighting strike the mountain behind The Amp several times, and listened to the thunder blend in with the PK bass under my feet. With the microphone soaking wet and my harmonica pushed up against it, there was a minor fear of getting electrocuted. At times it was incredibly difficult to focus and connect. This was a wild set for me, but we didn’t stop and we gave it our all. I gave you my heart, soul, and whatever voice I had left. Thank you to everyone that stuck it out with us and thank you @enbruski Makemdef @rachelgeekmusic and @_carlycampbell [Evoke] for accompanying me through this one. ⚡️