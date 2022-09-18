Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer wins the Leacock Medal for Humour for memoir ‘Talking to Canadians’

The book details Mercer’s rise to stardom

Political satirist and TV personality Rick Mercer has won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The CBC star captured the $25,000 prize for his memoir “Talking to Canadians,” published by DoubleDay Canada.

The book charts the Newfoundland and Labrador native’s rise to TV stardom and details behind-the-scenes moments from small-screen hits including “Rick Mercer Report,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “Made in Canada.”

Mercer edged out fellow nominee and CBC star Mark Critch, who was up for his memoir “An Embarrassment of Critch’s,” published by Viking Canada and the inspiration for CBC’s “Son of a Critch.”

Saskatchewan writer Dawn Dumont was also up for her novel “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour,” published by Freehand Books, about an unlikely group of Indigenous dancers who embark on a tour of Europe.

As runners-up, Critch and Dumont each win $4,000.

The winner was announced Saturday at a 75th anniversary gala dinner at the Leacock Museum in Orillia, Ont. Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted previous events, the bash also celebrated the winners and runners-up of 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsEntertainment

Previous story
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase

Just Posted

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case