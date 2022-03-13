Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

PODCAST: B.C.’s Kenna Deo wins ‘Wall of Chefs’ competition on Food Network

Today in B.C.: Contest for home cooks awards $10,000 prize

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

For our latest installment, host Peter McCully chats with Kenna Deo of Nanaimo, a recent winner in the Wall of Chefs competition for Home Cooks on the Food Network.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Lengendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares musical memories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cookingMovies and TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
B.C. boy gets his big acting break with Super Bowl ad

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for this suspect in relation to the Castlegar CIBC robbery on March 11, 2022. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar CIBC robbed Friday afternoon

Canada Rock Fest was last held in Grand Forks in August 2019. Photo: Facebook - Canada Rock Fest
Grand Forks city council, staff preparing for Canada Rock Fest

The Boundary Board of Education and top administrators at School District 51 met with West Boundary parents and teaching staff in Greenwood Thursday, March 10. Photo: Submitted
No resolution to potential Midway school closure after Greenwood meeting

Doug Zorn posts up for a photo at his North Fork farm Friday, March 11. Photo courtesy of Doug Zorn
Boundary food prices climb amid Ukrainian conflict, climate change