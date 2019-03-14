PHOTOS: Mamma Mia takes a bow

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society wrapped up a successful run of Mamma Mia, the smash musical based on the music of ABBA, over the weekend. Four shows from Thursday to Sunday drew sold-out audiences, and transported viewers on a journey to a Greek island as Sophie (played by Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) attempts to find her father in time for her wedding day.

Sophie, played by Mayanne Houghton-Gargul.
Tanya, played by Diane Korol and Pepper, played by Jalin Schut.
Sophie (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) yells at her mother Donna (Laura Jean Cuthbert) when Donna questions her decision to get married so young on the morning of her wedding.
Sophie (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) with one of her potential fathers Harry Bright (Jay Alblas).
Sophie has a bad dream the night before her wedding when all three of her potential fathers commit to walking her down the aisle.
Mayanne Houghton-Gargul, who plays Sophie, takes a bow to a standing ovation during Saturday night’s show.
Tanya (Diane Korol) flirts with Pepper (Jalin Schut) during “Does Your Mother Know?”
From left: Tanya (Diane Korol), Rosie (Deb Baker), Lisa (Luella Faulkner) and Ali (Bronwen Bird).
Sophie (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) and Sky (Adrian Palek) at their wedding.
In the end, Sophie chooses her mother Donna to walk her down the aisle. (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul, Laura Jean Cuthbert).
Rosie (Deb Baker) and Bill Austin (Mike Elliott) get caught in some hanky-panky in the courtyard by Father Alexandrios (James Elliott) before Sophie’s wedding.
Donna (Laura Jean Cuthbert) reflects on her life the morning of Sophie’s wedding.
Donna (Laura Jean Cuthbert) and Sam Carmichael (George Pell).
Rosie (Deb Baker) and Bill Austin (Mike Elliott).
Sophie (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) applies her makeup on the morning of her wedding.
Sophie (Mayanne Houghton-Gargul) and Sky (Adrian Palek) .
Donna (Laura Jean Cuthbert) her young Sophie (Summer Brown)
The cast at Sophie’s wedding, when Donna reveals she doesn’t know which of the three men is Sophie’s father.
Sky (Adrian Palek)
Bill Austin (Mike Elliott) and Rosie (Deb Baker) take their bow.

Previous story
Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on B.C.-based Hallmark Channel films

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Mamma Mia takes a bow

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society completed four shows of the smash hit

Grand Forks city councillors debate proposed Whispers of Hope location

There are calls for a public forum and bylaw reform

Weather warning for Kootenay mountain passes

Take time and be cautious as up to 20 cm of snow falls at high elevation

West Kootenay rod and gun clubs slammed for animal-killing contests

Wildlife activists are targeting the club and two other B.C. organizations

Snowpack below average in West Kootenay

Chances of river flooding this spring less likely, forecaster says

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read