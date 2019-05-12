Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ star, dies at 72

Lipton died surrounded by her family, her daughters, Rashida and Kidada Jones

Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show “The Mod Squad” and the 1990s show “Twin Peaks,” died of cancer Saturday. She was 72.

Lipton died surrounded by her family, her daughters, Rashida and Kidada Jones, said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today,” they said. “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton played one of a trio of Los Angeles undercover “hippie cops” on “The Mod Squad,” which aired on ABC.

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

The Los Angeles Times says it was one of pop culture’s first efforts to reckon seriously with the counterculture and one of the first TV shows to feature an interracial cast. Lipton was nominated for Emmys and won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance. The show addressed issues such as the Vietnam War, drugs and domestic violence.

Lipton married music producer Quincy Jones in 1974, and they had two daughters. The couple divorced in 1989.

In the 1990s, she played the role of Norma Jennings in the TV series “Twin Peaks.”

“It was very scary,” Lipton told The Times in a 1993 interview. “I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it.. I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn’t know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Makers of ‘A Dog’s Journey’ feel vindicated as sequel nears

Just Posted

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, harassment allegations

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Kootenay cannabis growers, analysts pan new Health Canada policy

New requirement to build facility before licence approval will discourage growers from going legit

English language students learn over lunch

The program is run by Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy

Farmer’s Market expands coupon program

Fifty five individuals and families will benefit from the program this year

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Most Read