Panel seeks student submissions for Gallery 2 display

Creative students from Grade 7 through 12 have the chance to present their work to the community

Grade 7 and high school students in the Boundary have an opportunity to showcase their work in Gallery 2 in Grand Forks. (Peter Kalasz/Submitted)

Where school art projects often travel from the classroom wall to the fridge door and into the recycling bin, a new Boundary arts initiative is encouraging creative students to share their works with the public.

Boundary students from Grade 7 through 12 who are looking for a shot to showcase their talents are now being offered a place to hang their paintings, play their songs or deliver their poetry in Gallery 2 in Grand Forks.

Under the umbrella of Boundary Music Educators Association and with support from Tim van Wijk of Gallery 2 and Lizanne Eastwood of the Grand Forks and District Library, an art program has been formed that will offer students an opportunity to present their work at the gallery, before their peers and the community.

The program, spearheaded by music teacher Tracey Garvin and fellow organizer Alison Turner, is accepting students’ project proposals this week until Sept. 30. The program is open to all Boundary students between 12 and 18 years old and is accepting a variety of art mediums and styles – dance, music, spoken word, poetry, sculpture, visual arts, wood work, metal work and other creative outlets, just to name a few. The key: that the work must be the result of the student’s own creative process.

“We’re trying to provide a platform for students to show the community their creative work,” Turner explained.

Students whose projects are selected through the initial round of applications, which closes Sept. 30, will then have interviews with the organizers to help get to the bottom of what driving factors lay behind their creative outputs. Selected students will get some tips on how to present their piece for an audience – something they’ll have to do when the pieces are publicly unveiled on Oct. 26.

Parents, students and teachers who are interested in the program are encouraged to contact Tracey Garvin (traceygfstudio@gmail.com) and Alison Turner (aliturner@shaw.ca) with questions and proposals.