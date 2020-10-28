An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)

Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Art-lovers can feast their eyes on a never-before-seen Emily Carr creation, recently donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV).

The untitled painting of Finlayson Point off Dallas Road in Victoria was purchased directly from Carr by Bets Burchett, who had connected with the famous painter over a shared passion for dogs. The painting was handed down to their son Peter and his new wife Damaris Burchett as a wedding gift in 1958. The painting was hung over the fireplace mantle in their North Saanich living room after it was built in 1960, and there it stayed until their respective deaths in 2013 and 2019.

Now, thanks to the couple’s sons Ian and Andrew Burchett, the painting hangs on the walls of the Victoria gallery, along with a second Emily Carr, two works from Group of Seven member Lawren S. Harris and others.

Also included in the gift to AGGV are works purchased by Enid Hendrie Owen, Damaris’ mother. Those paintings include Angidah Naas River by Emily Carr, Moutain Sketch LI and Mountain Sketch XCII by Lawren S. Harris, an untitled painting by Stanley Cosgrove and Village Street, Ste. Adele, OQ 1936 by Robert Wakeham Pilot.

READ ALSO: What it’s been like living in Emily Carr’s house for 23 years

“It is with considerable pride that these artworks, which graced our family home, are now part of the AGGV’s collection – an institution that clearly held a special place for our parents given their long association and various gifts over the years,” the brothers wrote in a statement. “These gifts span two generations on both sides of our family – maternal and paternal – and we hope that they can be enjoyed by others in the community and all visitors to the Gallery.”

AGGV Director Jon Tupper said this is the first time these works are on display for the public.

“It’s very significant for us and very significant for the visitors,” Tupper told Black Press Media. “For me personally, I love Emily Carr … she painted with such loving care.”

Tupper noted how iconic Carr’s portrayal of south Vancouver Island’s landscape is both for locals and all Canadians.

“We live in that landscape – it’s ours, it’s us. Whether you’ve been here three days or all your life, it’s for all of us,” he said.

The AGGV also revealed that it was Peter and Damaris Burchett who, in the late ’90s, anonymously purchased Carr’s work Odd and Ends from the Greater Victoria Public Library collection as a gift to the AGGV, hoping the purchase would keep the painting in Victoria for the community to enjoy.

The AGGV first opened in 1951 in the historic Spencer Mansion, adjacent to its current exhibition galleries. The gallery boasts the largest collection in the province, with almost 20,000 works of art in its possession. A proposal for a new gallery received $6 million funding from the provincial government in June 2018.

READ ALSO: Victoria author pens biography on Emily Carr’s monkey, Woo

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Just Posted

City staff will report residents’ feedback to council before the shelter’s permit is decided at a special meeting Tues., Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ city council seeking feedback on proposed winter shelter

Boundary Family Services hopes to have the proposed facility running starting Dec. 1

Brandon Kootnekoff stands at the “Zombie Bay” he lit up at his home near Sion Cemetery Wed., Oct. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks haunt enthusiast re-vamps Halloween display for pandemic

Brandon Kootnekoff said he wanted neighbours ‘to have something to look forward to this year’

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

NAV CANDA is considering closing its station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Nav Canada considering closing station at West Kootenay Regional Airport

The organization is conducting a service review at Castlegar’s airport

Grand Forks' Everett Baker filed his nomination at city hall Tuesday, Oct. 27. Facebook: Everett Baker
Baker files nomination ahead of Grand Forks byelection

The downtown business owner stands unopposed in bid to fill vacant council seat

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Most Read