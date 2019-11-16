Michael Buble poses for a photo to promote the upcoming October 21st release of his new album "Nobody But Me" in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

Michael Buble’s suave likeness is headed for the halls of wax infamy alongside British royalty.

The Canadian pop crooner took to social media to announce he’s being replicated at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

He’ll be in good company at the tourist hotspot, which already houses wax versions of Ed Sheeran, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and members of the Royal Family.

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December — timing that couldn’t be any better for the singer who’s become synonymous with the holiday season.

But what he’ll look like remains a mystery. A representative for the museum says they’re keeping the figure under wraps for now.

In the video announcement, Buble revealed the news while his one-year-old daughter could be heard crying in the background.

“You can probably hear my kid screaming,” he said with a laugh.

ALSO READ: Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

“This is one of those points where I wish there could be two of me, and luckily there is.”

Buble joins a number of other Canadian musicians who’ve been recreated at Tussauds this year.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas introduced a wax version of Drake posing in a recreation of his “Hotline Bling” music video.

Shawn Mendes was added to the Berlin location lying barefoot on the ground so visitors could snuggle beside him for a photograph.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

