The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is being forced to re-imagine its future. Photo: Louis Bockner

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is being forced to re-imagine its future. Photo: Louis Bockner

Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival cancelled for 2021

Ticket holders from the 2020 festival will be offered refunds as festival re-imagines its future

For the second consecutive year there will be no Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival.

The annual event in Kaslo was pre-emptively cancelled Thursday due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets and artist bookings were rolled over to 2021 from last year, on the hopeful assumption that by now the pandemic would be resolved.

“We don’t feel that anymore,” executive director Paul Hinrichs said Friday. “The landscape has changed. We’re going to have to adapt and move forward and re-imagine and re-envision all festivals, not just our festival. Anywhere there’s a compact crowd is probably going to be pretty different for many years.”

Hinrichs says the future will also be a question of what the Village of Kaslo wants.

“We have so many stakeholders. It’s not a private property removed from everybody. We’re right in the middle of a village. So we have a lot of conversations to have.”

A minority of ticket holders for the 2020 festival accepted an offered refund. But now the festival is going to offer a refund to the rest of them, or give them the option to donate to the festival.

Hinrichs is deeply concerned with the mental, artistic and financial health of his performing arts community.

“There is a large loss of self identity, there’s a large loss of self worth … The underlying theme is: Who am I? What do I do now? Where do I take this? And how do I adapt?”

He says not only artists but technical people, contractors, organizations, and venues all hoped they would be working this summer, but now a new reality is sinking in.

Live performance is one the last industries that will come back from the pandemic, he says, and in the meantime many of its workers will have found something else to do.

The Kaslo festival normally employs about 75 people in the summer and seven people throughout the year. Hinrichs and a bookkeeper are the only ones left.

“It’s taken away such a passion project for a lot of people, and those conversations are really the more challenging ones, because they are all heart. Everybody just showed up and put so much heart into that event. It’s hard to talk about.”

Hinrichs says the festival needs the support of the public and the government, whether it’s financial or otherwise, despite the cancellation, to prepare for the unpredictable future of live music.

“My biggest point right now is to make sure there is that awareness. We need the support so that we can come back.”

READ:

• Shambhala, Starbelly Jam, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Tiny Lights Festival plots new direction


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers
Next story
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

Just Posted

Friday’s announcement caps years of planning by policy planners and food growers across the Boundary. File photo
Boundary food hub to go ahead as province kicks in $750,000

The hub’s Rock Creek and Greenwood operations are designed to restore “food sovereignty,” says policy planner

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is being forced to re-imagine its future. Photo: Louis Bockner
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival cancelled for 2021

Ticket holders from the 2020 festival will be offered refunds as festival re-imagines its future

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
West Kootenay man survives avalanche in Norns Range

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Grand Forks RCMP attended a minor fire near the intersection of 78th Ave. and 23rd St. early Thursday, Feb. 18. File photo
Man who lit fire near Old Hardy View Lodge not staying at shelter: Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue attended the scene at around midnight

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 community cluster contained

97 cases were linked to the cluster declared last month

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Interior Health says motels and hotels can be used as isolation accommodation for those who do not have a place to stay. (Steven Lewis via Stocksnap)
Motels, hotels used as safe space to isolate: Interior Health

Roommates, homeless among population provided accommodation in COVID recovery

Most Read