Elton John at his tour-opening concert earlier this month. (Photot: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rocket Entertainment)

Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Vancouver audiences will get a chance to say goodbye to the Rocketman a year from now.

Elton John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert tour will stop at Rogers Arena for two nights, on Sept. 21-22, 2019, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Wednesday.

American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., and the public on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Details are posted at eltonjohn.com.

“Overwhelming demand” led to an additional 25 shows on the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off in Allentown, PA, on Sept. 8 and plays Toronto tonight.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour promises plenty of John’s hits – “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” among them.

Also, “the audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never-before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career,” the promoter says.

