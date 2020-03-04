IN PHOTOS: Boundary Musical & Theatre Society presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The shows pick up again, with evening and matinée shows March 5 to 9

A chorus of young Boundary performers welcome Joseph to the stage at the beginning of the show.

The Boundary Musical & Theatre Society’s first run of shows was a hit, as the cast spent last weekend belting out the tunes in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 50-year old show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, based (ever so loosely) on the book of Genesis.

The production keeps rolling this weekend at Grand Forks Secondary School, with 7 p.m. evening shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. matinée on Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.

Jealous of their sibling, the 11 brothers of Joseph plot to rid themselves of him, first by tossing him in a pit, and then by selling him as a slave.

“Grovel, grovel!” sing Joseph’s brothers to the prince of Egypt, whom they don’t immediately recognize as their kin.

Written in the 1960s, Joseph has some clear inspirations from the era.

Sons of Jacob show their father lots of love at the beginning of the musical, but that does not sway him from preferring Joseph.