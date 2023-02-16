Immersed in Cabaret

Only the audience can tell you just how blurred the lines were between the stage and dressing room, for the sassy and cerebral Novali Nightcap.

The Nightcap show returned to the Masonic Hall in Grand Forks on February 4, 2023 for its second annual event with a full house. Multiple talented acts and performers from Boundary Country were added to the Playbill to showcase something for everyone! The entire “cast” brought their variety of talents including dancing, singing, acting, aerial arts and storytelling.

“We can’t stop talking about all the fun times and great performances and performers. My cheeks hurt from smiling; so many laughs!” regaled Paul and Charlene McManus, after attending the show and dance.

The audience was thoroughly immersed in the world of cabaret, and encouraged with whoops and hollers of laughter all night long. The atmosphere was electric as the men and women took bold steps on stage to entertain the crowd. Backstage, you could cut the tension with a knife; but once the lights went up, it’s showtime! Then it’s a wonderful whirlwind of make-up and costume changes, zippers, and tassels.

The cast appreciates all the energy that was added to the evening through the audience; the creative costumes and prize participation was a great way for everyone to be a part of the show. We look forward to next time; stay tuned for the next show and get your tickets early!