Gem Theatre to screen ‘The Favourite’

The movie will have two showings Tuesday

Spotlight Films is pleased to present the film The Favourite on Tuesday, April 30 with two showings at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Gem Theatre.

The Rotten Tomatoes website describes the film:

“Early 18th century and England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

“When a new servant, Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion.

“Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.”

The critics at Rotten Tomatoes have awarded this film a 93 per cent rating. Olivia Colman won an Academy Award for best actress.

This film is rated R (for strong sexual content, nudity and language).

As always, thanks to the Gem Theatre, all of our sponsors and the Spotlight Film Committee.