Author John Vaillant joins Lisa Moore and Fred Wah for Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s Alumni Reading on Friday, July 9. All three authors were featured at the inaugural festival in 2012. Photo: Submitted

Author John Vaillant joins Lisa Moore and Fred Wah for Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s Alumni Reading on Friday, July 9. All three authors were featured at the inaugural festival in 2012. Photo: Submitted

FESTIVAL TALES: When 2012 meets 2021

The Elephant Mountain Literary Festival will include authors from the event’s inaugural year

by Anne DeGrace

“Great festivals trigger imagination.”

So writes mystery writer Iona Whishaw for the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s 10th Anniversary e-publication, which features the kind words and literary contributions of 10 writers from across EMLF’s first decade (Iona joined us in 2019).

This year the 100 per cent online festival, which runs July 7 to 11 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world, features a full schedule of free events and affordable, small-group writing workshops. Everyone who registers will receive a copy of this beautifully designed e-magazine.

Ten years is no small feat for a small festival, the brainchild of an enthusiastic group who initially saw it as a sidebar to an initiative to restore credit writing instruction to Nelson. But the festival grew legs of its own, and since its inception has introduced more than 100 authors, musicians, publishers, and panelists to rapt audiences.

Says co-founder Tom Wayman, “We wanted to bring to Nelson readers and writers the chance to interact first-hand with authors from across Canada, while also showcasing some of our amazing local literary talent.”

The Alumni Event on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. features three authors from our very first festival, plus a special guest.

When Newfoundland novelist Lisa Moore read at EMLF 2012, her novels were February (a New Yorker Magazine Best Book) and Alligator (Commonwealth Fiction Prize winner). Since then she has published Caught (adapted for TV) and Something for Everyone (which won the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award and the Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction, and, on a personal note, knocked my socks off).

John Vaillant’s first book, The Golden Spruce: A True Story of Myth, Madness, and Greed, won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction, the Pearson Writer’s Trust Non-Fiction Award and the Roderick Haig Brown Regional Prize. At EMLF 2012 he introduced us to The Tiger: A True story of Vengeance and Survival, which won five major Canadian and International awards. Since we saw him last John has turned his hand to fiction with The Jaguar’s Children.

Besides being one of our first presenters, Fred Wah has been a true friend of the festival, lending perspective on panel discussions and offering much goodwill. Fred is the author of more than 17 poetry collections, and he has won a Governor General’s Literary Award for poetry, among many other awards. His book The Diamond Grill, a prose-poetic reflection on his Nelson childhood, won the Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Fiction. He was Canada’s Parliamentary Poet Laureate from 2012 to 2014, and we are thrilled to have him back this year.

And that special guest? Globe and Mail Western Arts correspondent Marsha Lederman, who joined us in 2017 to interview Joy Kogawa, Lee Maracle, and Fred Stenson after their readings at our all-star event, and Esi Edyugan, Steven Price, and Susan Musgrave in 2018. Expect an informed perspective and great questions as she interviews our 2012/2021 alumni authors after we hear their brilliant words.

This past decade has been, at its core, about the intersection of inspiration, creativity, and craft that gives us the books that make us think, draw us in, touch us. It’s about the writers behind those books, and the insights they share. It’s about each other, too.

Iona Whishaw sums it up beautifully:

“Whether it is geography, the warmth of the attendees, the wonderful panels designed for real substantive discussion and exploration, the opportunity to mix with authors outside of one’s own genre, or some other magical je ne sais quoi, Elephant Mountain Literary Festival made me feel I’d been at one of those wonderful dinners where all your favourite people are gathered, and discussion is animated and stimulating.”

Join us to meet all your favourite people.

EMLF 2021 has a chock-full schedule of talks and readings by fascinating writers, panel discussions, and workshops. Follow this weekly column leading up to the Fest and go to www.emlfestival.com for all the details.

Just Posted

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

Author John Vaillant joins Lisa Moore and Fred Wah for Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s Alumni Reading on Friday, July 9. All three authors were featured at the inaugural festival in 2012. Photo: Submitted
FESTIVAL TALES: When 2012 meets 2021

The Elephant Mountain Literary Festival will include authors from the event’s inaugural year

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
Four Nelson students arrested after grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Students at Creston Valley Secondary School put together an art installation of a replica residential school room. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston students create art installation of residential school room

The replica was decorated with a small bed, school uniform, and notes written with pleas for help

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

BC Ferries’ newest Island Class vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its thrusters off the Algerian coast. Photo courtesy patbaywebcam.com.
BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

Island 4 will be repaired in Spain before crossing Atlantic

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

Thousands of protesters make their way through the downtown core during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa, Friday June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

Chair of the House public safety committee says it’s time for a reckoning on ‘quasi-military’ structure

A case filled with packages of boneless chicken breasts is shown in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski
One million chickens euthanized during labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse

Premier says waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production thrown in the garbage

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Provincial leaders want more federal money for health care, plan to meet in fall

Premiers ask Ottawa to increase its share of overall health spending to 35 per cent from 22 per cent

A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A joint federal-provincial review has denied an application for an open-pit coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, saying its impacts on the environment and Indigenous rights aren’t worth the economic benefits it would bring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Panel says Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta Rockies not in public interest

Public hearings on the project in southern Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass region were held last fall

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

Most Read