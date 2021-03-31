Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
The two city councils were interveners in the Supreme Court of Canada case
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
The ski resort has fired two of its staff members
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers
Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance
The resort only had 6 days left
Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27
Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
Active cases are now up to 479 in the region
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program
Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime
320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect
This puts B.C. in line with other provinces