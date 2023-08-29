Drake concert in Vancouver postponed at last minute due to technical issues

Drake performs during the “Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour” in Toronto, Tuesday August 21, 2018. A Drake concert scheduled for Monday evening in Vancouver was postponed at the last minute following issues with the newly installed video board at Rogers Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Disappointed Drake fans, some who had reportedly been camped out overnight, lingered outside Vancouver’s Rogers Arena after the rapper’s concert Monday evening was postponed at the last minute.

A statement posted on social media by Canucks Sports & Entertainment, which runs the arena, cited issues with the newly installed video board.

The statement, posted about an hour before the concert was set to begin, said Monday’s concert will be held on Wednesday instead, and all tickets will be honoured.

The statement said Drake’s concert scheduled for Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

It noted Drake was “ready and excited to perform,” adding that Rogers Arena apologized for any inconvenience.

Many people gathered outside Rogers Arena to ask employees for more details following the last minute cancellation.

Drake later posted to social media, writing on a concert photo “Vancouver it’s T TIME (tomorrrow) don’t you worry…” on his Instagram stories.

Manitoba resident Jasper Scott, who purchased a ticket two months ago, said he never thought he could be so close, yet far from a Drake concert.

Sitting next to the arena, Scott said he decided to stay in Vancouver for another two nights with hopes of eventually seeing Drake on Wednesday.

“We’re gonna have to because we’re already this far,” said Scott, who was accompanied by two friends.

“I just spent so much money on this and this is what it is,” he said, adding the change in plans means he needed to reschedule his flight home.

A big Drake fan since 2010, Scott called the Toronto rapper an “exquisite” singer whose music and lyrics have always resonated with him.

Despite the last minute cancellation, Scott said he isn’t mad about the situation.

“It is what it is. Things happen and just got to deal with it,” he said.

But Andrew Lijauco from Saskatchewan wasn’t lucky, saying he had to catch a fight early Tuesday morning to head home for work.

“I have been here since Saturday just for this. It’s very sad. I guess that’s it,” said Lijauco.

He said all he could do right now is to get a refund for his ticket.

The concerts are part of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour, a collaboration with 21 Savage.

