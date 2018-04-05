Shaun Majumder

Cohost of This Hour to perform in Kootenays

Shaun Majumder will bring his own special brand of comedy to Nelson’s Capitol Theatre on June 15.

The co-host of one of CBC’s most popular comedy shows This Hour has 22 Minutes will be making a stop in both Nelson and Cranbrook this coming June.

Shaun Majumder, host and Gemini Award-winning actor/comedian will bring his own special brand of comedy to Nelson’s Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 15 and to the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on June 16.

Majumder has gained national acclaim in the past few years, by being the co-host of CBC’s “This hour has 22 Minutes” but he also has appeared on 24, Cedric the Entertainer, and has hosted the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival TV series for three seasons. In 2008, he starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy “UnHitched” just before his Comedy Central Presents special debuted. His film credits include Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, and Purpose and Bob Funk. His documentary series “Majumder Manor” ran for two full seasons on the W Network.

In Nelson tickets are available at the Capitol Theatre box office Tuesday to Friday from Noon-4:30 p.m. or call 250-352-6363 or online at Capitoltheatre.bc.ca

All seats are reserved and limited to four per person in each market. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

