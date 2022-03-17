Castlegar to host live and virtual fly fishing film festival

The film festival is taking place on March 26 at the Castle Theatre

Guide Jean Bruun nets two cutthroat simultaneously on the Salt River near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Films from around the world will be seen at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Photo: Submitted

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming both virtually and live to Castlegar on March 26, features nine short and feature-length films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of international fly fishing.

The live showing will be held at the Castle Theatre, 185 Columbia Ave., theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual showings starting at 7 p.m. General admission for either the live or virtual event is $15.

The virtual presentation may be reached at watch.eventive.org/if4/play/621d366cd46168006e9196db. Once logged in, access to the virtual film showing will be granted for seven days.

Both the live and virtual events are hosted by the Castle Theatre Association. For information, contact info@theoldtheatre.com.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2022 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

For information about the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, contact info@flyfilmfest.com.

Among the films to be screened are:

• Caddis Magic — a film of hope that bugs will hatch and trout will rise to them;

• Four Weeks of Daylight — Atlantic salmon on the northern coast of the Kola Peninsula;

• Out West — smallmouth bass on flyrod poppers cast by Brian O’Keefe;

• Casting Maya — Ascension Bay in Mexico’s Yucatan in search of bonefish, permit, snook and tarpon;

• A Season in the South — remote rivers in the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island;

• Flat Out — 2021 Stimmies Anglers Choice Winner exploring Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats; and

• Into Blue — a trip up to the salt of Far North Queensland, Australia, wading and wandering the flats.

Other films include A Fly-fishing Refugee, the uplifting story of a Polish dissident in the early 1980s yearning for wild rivers; and Home Waters, a look at the trophy trout of British Columbia, Canada.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

