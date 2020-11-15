L-R: Born on a Wednesday includes Ian Caron, Jon Francis, Cole Auringer, Trevor Reid and Simon de la Salle . Photo: Submitted

L-R: Born on a Wednesday includes Ian Caron, Jon Francis, Cole Auringer, Trevor Reid and Simon de la Salle . Photo: Submitted

Born on a Wednesday, and ready for the spotlight

Nelson folk group releases its debut album Western Wind

For over a decade, Jon Francis and Trevor Reid had plans on Wednesday nights.

The pair were part of a weekly open door jam group that would meet and play at Ian Caron’s home. People came and went over the years, but for five musicians the sessions became sacred.

“Those jams just kept going,” says Francis. “Wednesday night was like, I had a baby and I think I went to jam night. You just went.”

All that devotion went public last month when Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday released their debut album Western Wind. The 12-track folk record by Francis, Reid, Caron, Simon de la Salle and Cole Auringer, which is available for streaming and purchase at bandcamp.com, sounds like music for a rainy day spent under a blanket. It’s a low-key soundtrack to Kootenay Time, where nothing is hurried and everything is present.

Each of the five musicians contributed songs and sing on the album, but Western Wind still sounds like a complete, coherent statement. Reid says he thinks the band’s sound is the result of spending so much time together.

“It is funny. For years we didn’t really write songs, it was more just like kind of freeform,” says Reid.

“I feel like there was nights where I swear we played the same song for three and a half hours straight. And then we started writing songs and they started getting better and better. I think that’s when people started dropping off and we kind of formed a group of people that actually wanted to work on song structure and stuff like that.”

The jam sessions were also notable for a lack of covers. Musicians brought in original pieces, which the group has workshopped into what Francis says are 50-to-60 completed songs.

Last fall, the group played its first house show. Reid says that was the moment a weekly meetup turned into a proper band.

“I think it was well received. We got a lot of positive feedback. We really practised for it more than we ever had, like focusing on the songs.”

The setlist for that show ended up being similar to the track list for Western Wind, which they recorded over two busy days in August at Winlaw’s Sincerity Sound Studio.

Born on a Wednesday features no drummer, so the group has relied on hours of practice to keep its songs on time. When they entered the studio, Francis said engineer Barry Jones was worried about the group’s ambition for recording 12 songs in two days with no drummer.

“On the first track I remember [Barry] saying the timing must be off,” says Francis. “We did four takes of that track. They were all within a second.”

The album doesn’t have a single, which is how they prefer it. Nothing is meant to stand out, but everything still fits together.

“There’s no part of that album that we’re like hiding somewhere deep in the trenches. …,” says Reid. “We didn’t have a couple singles and then a bunch of filler. We had kind of the opposite problem actually, we really struggled to pick the songs we wanted to record.”

That struggle should be short-lived, since the band is already looking ahead to its next studio dates and, eventually, live shows. After a decade of Wednesdays, they are ready for an audience.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

Just Posted

Grand Kettle Holdings’ Ken Lazeroff, left, and business associate Cary Granley, address the committee of the whole at city council chambers Monday, Nov. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City council to consider proposed septic system, RV park

The projects came up for discussion at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, Nov. 9

L-R: Born on a Wednesday includes Ian Caron, Jon Francis, Cole Auringer, Trevor Reid and Simon de la Salle . Photo: Submitted
Born on a Wednesday, and ready for the spotlight

Nelson folk group releases its debut album Western Wind

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Police have put out a new bulletin today about the disappearance of Cory Westcott. Photo submitted
Police still searching for Cory Westcott of Nelson

The 34-year-old man has been missing since Sept. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Most Read