Ruth Bieber’s one-woman performance will run at Gallery 2 on May 12. Photo submitted

Bieber brings one-woman production to Gallery 2

Audiences are encouraged to wear blindfolds

Submitted

Ruth Bieber is the mother of two adult sons, has a Master’s degree in education, has a long history in the theatre, is an enthusiastic traveler and paints pictures, one of which was recently on display at the Creston Chamber of Commerce.

She is also blind.

In May, Bieber will be presenting a one-woman theatrical production, To See or Not to See; Homecoming, which she wrote and produced originally as a 14-actor ensemble. Audiences will be encouraged, but not required, to wear blindfolds so they can be fully immersed into Bieber’s sightless world. Bieber toured Alberta with To See or Not to See last year, performing 15 shows –primarily in private homes to small audiences – in 17 days.

To See or Not to See is a memoir that takes its audience on a journey through Bieber’s life. The multi-media solo is a soul-searching journey of adventure, discovery and ultimate forgiveness. She describes the play as “intensely personal, but universal in its dramatic and historic appeal.”

Much of Bieber’s adult life has provided the basis for her one-woman show. Her Master’s degree included a specialization in rehabilitation and theatre, and she worked for many years at the University of Calgary. In the 1990s she founded Inside Out Theatre and served as its artistic director for 17 years.

During that time, she spoke and performed at conferences and festivals, both nationally and internationally, including the Learned Conference in Newfoundland (1998), the High Beam Festival in Adelaide, Australia (2000) and the Come To Your Senses Conference in Toronto (2009). Her publications also reflect the evolutionary nature of this process. Her most recent publication, Disability Theatre from the Inside Out is available as an E-book, or in paperback.

After a two-year stint in New York City, Bieber moved to Kelowna, where she took up painting, curated “Just Imagine”, an exhibition of works by blind artists, and developed art gallery appreciation programs for people with vision impairments. She is also a freelance writer and active with the Creston chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind, where she often collaborates with the president, Darren Douma, who is active in blind golf and other sports.

The Grand Forks performance is part of a larger tour that Bieber has been making through southern B.C. To See or Not to See will be presented at Gallery 2 on Sunday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). Musician and friend Shelli Hutcheson will provide technical and sound support.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 16 and over only (Bieber says the material is unsuitable for children under 16) available at the door, cash only please.

Previous story
Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety
Next story
Drake breaks Taylor Swift’s record at Billboard Music Awards

Just Posted

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

City offers BC Housing land on 70th Ave

Mayor Brian Taylor says four lots are being considered

Grand Forks native Roly Russell named president of the AKBLG

Russell is also currently the RDKB chair

Bieber brings one-woman production to Gallery 2

Audiences are encouraged to wear blindfolds

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Fiery crash closes Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

Indigenous man has right to hunt after shooting elk without a licence in B.C.: court

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Fernie’s Emily Brydon inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Olympic skier credits community of Fernie in Sports Hall of Fame honour

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

Most Read