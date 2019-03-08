Nashville’s Jake Durkin performed Jesse Roper’s song “Anytime of Night” on the March 6 airing of American Idol. (Keri Coles/News staff)

B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Jesse Roper calls the experience ‘pretty surreal’

Victoria-area musician Jesse Roper is “stoked” after hearing one of his songs was sung on American Idol this week and earned its performer a ticket to Hollywood.

Jake Durkin, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee, played two songs – Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and “Anytime of Night” by Roper.

The performance won over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and had Perry “head over heels.”

The performance, which aired Wednesday, was part of the audition process for the 17th season of American Idol.

 

