Alex Cuba (Twitter photo)

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Premier John Horgan is hosting a free livestream concert Thursday that features four B.C. musicians, including Juno and Grammy award winners.

The line-up includes jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards.

Also on the bill is Vancouver musician Dan Mangan, a winner of Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

Folk artist Kym Gouchie from Summerland and soul singer Desiree Dawson from White Rock are also set to perform.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone,” said Horgan. ”I’m looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on.”

The concert starts at 4 p.m. To watch, visit the B.C. government’s Facebook page, or visit the province’s YouTube channel.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Province supports B.C. artists with livestream portal

