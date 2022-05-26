The 11th Annual Art Attack opened with a big celebration at Gallery 2.

Art Attack: Art is Back

Art Attack: Art is Back

The 11th Annual Art Attack opened with a big celebration at Gallery 2. Students from the after school and lunch time Art initiative at Perley, Hutton and West Boundary Elementary schools contributed art work.

80 young artists from Christina Lake to Beaverdell submitted their work to the biggest ever Art Attack.

Parents and the community were invited to celebrate with the youth. The event was once again an in-person celebration after two years of restrictions due to covid. The party that followed outside under the tent included the biggest cake ever!

The show runs until Saturday June 4th at Gallery 2.

 


