Arkells, Lights headlining 2022 AltiTunes festival at Big White

The AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White Ski Resort is making its debut next spring, which is being headlined by Canadian artists Arkells and Lights.

Hosted at the Happy Valley Skating Rink on April 2, the concert will also feature Vernon alternative rock band daysormay and Kelowna’s DJ Invizible.

“We’ve been dealt our fair share of adversity lately, from fires to floods, and of course COVID too,” said Kurt Jory, the co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the producers of the event.

“It feels like a good time to spread some positive news and give people the opportunity to look forward to a weekend gathering with friends and family at Big White.”

In October, Thick as Thieves Entertainment organized the Denim On The Diamond single-day, outdoor music festival at King Stadium, which attracted more than 3,600 attendees. All in attendance were required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

“We have proven and shown that people can gather safely, and look forward to bringing more live music back to the arena,” said Mitch Carefoot, who co-owns Thick as Thieves alongside Jory.

Similar to Denim On The Diamond, those wishing to attend the 2022 AltiTunes Music Festival will be required to provide proof of full vaccination. Concertgoers must be 19 years or older, with tickets starting at $79. Tickets can be purchased here.

