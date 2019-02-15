What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Family Day is just around the corner, and there’s plenty to do this long weekend.

Events will run throughout the Boundary from Friday to Monday; highlights include free swim and skate time throughout the weekend; an interactive exhibit at the Boundary Museum on Friday; the Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby Saturday and Sunday, and tobogganing at Pines Bible Camp on Monday.

Gallery 2 will be hosting indoor art activities and have free admission on Saturday.

The heart of the festivities will run on Saturday in the downtown core from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Grand Forks Border Bruins will be hosting a road hockey game, and for those not inclined to hockey, the Boundary Youth Soccer Association will be hosting a soccer game.

There will be a free showing of A Dog’s Way Home at 3 p.m. at the Gem Theatre, as well as fire truck rides and a obstacle course all hosted by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

You won’t go hungry either – free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and chili and baked potatoes will keep you warm and fed while you enjoy the activities downtown.

From noon to 2 p.m., families are invited to try the game Family Feud at the Board Room Cafe, and other street games like giant Connect 4, bean bag toss and spin the wheel will be out throughout the day.

For full schedules and information, see the ads below and on page 28.

Previous story
Grand Forks cadet competes at West meets East sports weekend

Just Posted

What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Most Read