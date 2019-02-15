What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Family Day is just around the corner, and there’s plenty to do this long weekend.

Events will run throughout the Boundary from Friday to Monday; highlights include free swim and skate time throughout the weekend; an interactive exhibit at the Boundary Museum on Friday; the Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby Saturday and Sunday, and tobogganing at Pines Bible Camp on Monday.

Gallery 2 will be hosting indoor art activities and have free admission on Saturday.

The heart of the festivities will run on Saturday in the downtown core from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Grand Forks Border Bruins will be hosting a road hockey game, and for those not inclined to hockey, the Boundary Youth Soccer Association will be hosting a soccer game.

There will be a free showing of A Dog’s Way Home at 3 p.m. at the Gem Theatre, as well as fire truck rides and a obstacle course all hosted by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

You won’t go hungry either – free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and chili and baked potatoes will keep you warm and fed while you enjoy the activities downtown.

From noon to 2 p.m., families are invited to try the game Family Feud at the Board Room Cafe, and other street games like giant Connect 4, bean bag toss and spin the wheel will be out throughout the day.

