West Kootenay women selling cookies to support Canucks Autism Network

The cookies are available from Kaslo to Rossland, Salmo to Slocan and all points in between

L-R: Emily Duggan and Dani Kent are selling cookies to support the Canucks Autism Network. Photo: Submitted

Two West Kootenay women are baking up a storm to raise money for the Canucks Autism Network (CAN).

To mark Autism Awareness and Neurodiversity Month, Dani Kent and Emily Duggan will be taking orders and making dozens of cookies. They have set a 1000-cookie goal.

The cookies are available for both delivery and pick up from Kaslo to Rossland, Salmo to Slocan and all points in between.

Castlegar Safeway has offered to donate all of the baking supplies, so all of the money from sales will go to the organization.

Kent says she has been inspired by her two “little bros” to support CAN through various fundraisers in recent years.

“They have been through so much in the time I have known them, and have taught me open-mindedness and about a depth of love that I had never before experienced,” said Kent.

“The Canucks Autism Network has been a big contributor to the information gathered over the last decade about autism spectrum disorder and neurodiversity, and that has led to a much better understanding on how to help autistic and neurodiverse people lead fulfilling lives,” says Kent. “They have opened a lot of doors for people.”

Kent says she asked Duggan, who runs Mable Makes, to help with this fundraiser because her baking is “top tier.”

“She puts so much love into everything that she does. She fights fiercely for what she believes in,” said Kent.

The sugar cookies are available in vanilla almond or plain vanilla for $6 a dozen. To order cookies or make a donation contact Kent at 250-505-7442 or dkent@mamasformamas.org.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Autism Awareness MonthCanucksKootenaysvolunteers