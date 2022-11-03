Weather couldn’t have been better for Trick or Treaters.

Creatures of all shapes and sizes could be spotted among the crowd. We hope this T-Rex ate before attending.

A photo gallery from the Kootenay-Boundary Halloween. (All photos taken on Monday, October 31 by Chris Hammett unless otherwise indicated)

Spectacular fireworks light up the night sky. Photo: Chris Hammett

Fishing for treats on Mill Road.

Children are invited to “Play a Game” on Mill Road…. if you dare.

Beware the spiders. Part of the Mill Road display.

Avast Ye Maties! Lansdown Crescent came un-dead for local trick or treaters.

DO NOT accept a beverage from this house on Lansdown Crescent!

The skeletons couldn’t be restrained at this Lansdown Crescent “cemetery”.

The City of Greenwood and the Greenwood Board of Trade treated residents with free hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy. The bonfire was courtesy of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Photo: Janet Matsalla

The Freakers Ball, at the Masonic Hall in Grand Forks is where you would find the Follies Jambettes last Saturday night. photo: the Jambettes FB

Goblins and Ghouls at the entrance to the Christina Lake Gateway Spooktacular. Photo: Donna Wilchynski

Christina Lake trick or treaters weren’t restricted to humans. Photo: Donna Wilchynski

The Christina Lake Volunteer Fire Department was on hand to keep the shenanigans under control. Photo: Donna Wilchynski

Even Popeye and Olive made an appearance at the lake. Photo: Donna Wilchynski