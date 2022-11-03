Weather couldn’t have been better for Trick or Treaters.

A photo gallery from the Kootenay-Boundary Halloween. (All photos taken on Monday, October 31 by Chris Hammett unless otherwise indicated)
The City of Greenwood and the Greenwood Board of Trade treated residents with free hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy. The bonfire was courtesy of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Photo: Janet Matsalla
The Freakers Ball, at the Masonic Hall in Grand Forks is where you would find the Follies Jambettes last Saturday night. photo: the Jambettes FB
Goblins and Ghouls at the entrance to the Christina Lake Gateway Spooktacular. Photo: Donna Wilchynski
The Christina Lake Volunteer Fire Department was on hand to keep the shenanigans under control. Photo: Donna Wilchynski