WATCH: GF Choral Society sings “In the Bleak Midwinter”

Grand Forks’ Choral Society put out four Christmas choral performances for seniors unable to have visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Choristers and producer Gary Cuthbert brought the choir to seniors’ care homes and the city at large by digitally combining 21-part harmonies for each performance. Video shared by Gary Cuthbert, Musical Director Kirsten Rezansoff and everyone at the Grand Forks Choral Society.

The Grand Forks Choral Society released a “virtual choir” performance Wednesday, Dec. 9, hoping to reach seniors at city care homes.

WATCH: Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Deck the Halls”

Sound producer and videographer Gary Cuthbert spliced together performances by individual choristers to make four Christmas classics in 21-part harmonies: “Deck the Halls;” “Come o Ye Faithful”; “In the Bleak Midwinter:” and “Silent Night.”

With Cuthbert’s and Music Director Kirsten Rezansoff’s permission, The Gazette presents the society’s performance of “In the Bleak Midwinter” below.

The full concert, featuring special performances from 2020 and years past, is available online on the society’s YouTube channel.

The Grand Forks Choral Society Virtual Christmas Concert 2020 is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and the Phoenix Foundation of the Boundary Communities.

