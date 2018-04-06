Volunteer fair this Saturday

If you’re looking for volunteers for your organization – or looking to volunteer yourself to a new cause – a volunteer fair on Saturday will present plenty of opportunity to get involved.

The Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the fair in the Perley Elementary gym. About a dozen organizations are signed up to attend, according to chamber executive director Kendra Begg.

Begg said the event was in response to feedback from non-profit chamber members, who are looking to attract more volunteers –team leads, coaches and event coordinators, especially. The Grand Forks International will be present and looking to recruit volunteers, as will many other sports, history and community-oriented non-profits.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 in the Perley gym. See the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information.