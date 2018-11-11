View From the Pulpit: The oceans and the palm of God’s hand

Pastor Ken Shauer reflects on the oceans.

The earth’s oceans cover 70 per cent of our planet. According to scientists, our oceans contain about 332,519,000 cubic miles of water. This figure may grow because of the warming of earth’s climate– but it may be hard to grasp the volume of a cubic mile. It is almost 15 football fields long, 15 football fields high, and 15 football fields wide. How much water can we hold in the palm of our hand? Maybe one-fourth or one-half cup.

Isaiah says, “God has measured the oceans in the palm of His hand (Isaiah 40:12). God is gigantic. Can such a huge God pay attention to us? Yes, He can and does. His love is just as huge and through our faith in Jesus. He comes into our lives. Jesus is God’s gift to us, and through Jesus we stand forgiven and inherit eternal life.

