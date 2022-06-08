VIDEO: Living history mystery at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre in Castlegar

Time travel is possible. Well, at least a semblance of time travel is possible this week at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre in Castlegar.

Live History, an international touring theatre company that produces site-specific customizable mysteries is at the museum this week.

“Peter Lordly Verigin”, “Anastasia Golubova” and “Yuri” educate visitors about Doukhobor history while trying to help them solve a mystery. Clues can be found around the museum and by talking to the actors.

The event will be happening again on Friday. Call 250-365-5327 or email ryan@doukhobor-museum.org to book a time slot for your group. Admission for all ages is by donation.

And don’t forget to look in the Banya.

READ MORE:

PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song

Lt. Governor includes Castlegar in Kootenay visit



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarMuseum