Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.
Grannies à Gogo, sponsored by Watkins Motors, will shine up your vehicle for $15. All proceeds will go toward South African Gogos (which means ‘grandmothers’ in Zulu), who care for their AIDS-orphaned grandchildren.
Energetic grannies will hand-wash your car to a sparkling shine.
Tables of baked goods, preserves, and handicrafts will also be available.
Grannies à Gogo are looking for dirty cars to come clean to support disadvantaged Gogos.
The fundraising event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors, at 4607 – 29th St.
