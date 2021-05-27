These juvenile Great Horned Owls are growing quickly and getting ready to leave their nest. They are one of the most common owls in North America and can be found in many different habitats, from the Arctic to the tropics, including within cities. Great Horned Owls can take down prey larger than themselves but also eat smaller animals such as frogs and rodents. Helga Knote photos

These juvenile Great Horned Owls are growing quickly and getting ready to leave their nest. They are one of the most common owls in North America and can be found in many different habitats, from the Arctic to the tropics, including within cities. Great Horned Owls can take down prey larger than themselves but also eat smaller animals such as frogs and rodents. Helga Knote photos

Urban wildlife Part XII: The Kootenay birds (and others) of 2021

Our feathered friends in action, as captured on camera by local photographers

All throughout 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part XII.

Above and below: A Copper’s Hawk flew into the side of a deck, and stunned itself. Local raptor expert Bill Dove came over and checked the hawk out — all was okay. The hawk was released to the wilds shortly after. Gary Billmark photos

Mother Goose and goslings at Idlewild. Craig Montgomery photo

One fiercely proud Mama. Miriam Saville photo

A Common Yellowthroat. Bob Whetham photo

Harlequin Ducks are a spectacularly coloured duck, slate blue with chestnut sides, white stripes on the body and white markings on the head. Inland they can be found in turbulent rivers, diving for invertebrate crustaceans and small fish. During the breeding season they frequent areas of white water, especially if there are rocks, sandbars or small islands for them to rest on. Pairs are monogamous and stay together over the winter months and from one year to the next. Helga Knote photo

A young female Sharp Shinned Hawk looking for a tasty treat. Miriam Saville photo

Above and below: A pied-billed grebe and horned grebe take a break from feeding at Elizabeth Lake.Stewart Wilson photos

A shy Sora made an ever-so-brief appearance at Elizabeth Lake. Bob Whetham photos

See more: Urban Wildlife Part XI

See more: Urban Wildlife Part X

See more: Urban Wildlife Part IX

See more: Urban Wildlife Part VIII

A Spotted Towhee. Bob Whetham photo

The knight of Cranbrook’s urban forest. Stewart Wilson photo

An immature bald eagle circles over Elizabeth Lake wheeling as it passes Parkland Middle School causing panic among waterfowl as flies lower looking for prey. Stewart Wilson photo

A very regal looking Osprey was scanning for fish from the top of a tall snag at Jimsmith Lake. Helga Knote photo

The Savannah Sparrow looks like many other “little brown birds”, but can be distinguished by a yellow patch between the eye and bill. These sparrows are seed eaters and can be found near the ground in areas with low vegetation. They are widespread throughout North American in grasslands, tundra, marshes and farmland. Helga Knote photo

The American Avocets spent a few days at Elizabeth Lake but seem to have moved on. Bob Whetham photo

The Wilson’s Phalarope took a brief pause from feeding to have a bath. Bob Whetham photo

The Yellow Warbler was a recent arrival at Idlewild. Bob Whetham photo

A touching moment with a young garter snake. Stewart Wilson photo

An American kestrel on a perch overlooking the edge of Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A female loon on a nest at a local lake from a respectful distance (thanks to a zoom lens). Stewart Wilson photo

Brewer’s Blackbird enjoying the sun. Miriam Saville photo

One of three western meadowlarks which appear to have made a field on the edge of town their home. Stewart Wilson photo

A Cassin’s Finch. Kathleen Opal photo

One of the two snow geese has decided to spend more time at Elizabeth Lake and was spotted feeding in the company of Canada geese. Stewart Wilson photo

Above and below: A male and female cinnamon teal. Stewart Wilson photo

This western painted turtle has found a sun trap with a southern exposure among the cattails at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

See more: Urban Wildlife Part VII

See more: Urban Wildlife Part VI

See more: Urban Wildlife Part V

See more: Urban Wildlife Part IV

See more: Urban Wildlife Part III

See more: Urban Wildlife Part II

See more: Urban Wildlife Part I

Previous story
Kootenay Rotary clubs donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
Kootenay residents asked to participate in bat count

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

A stop sign in a flooded Grand Forks intersection May 17, 2018. The plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit live or manage properties damaged in the 2018 freshet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Jonathan Hayward)
Grand Forks to wrap up flood buyout program

North Ruckle owners who have not accepted buyout offers by mid-June could face expropriation

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo
Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

A travel trailer fire on Victoria Day is considered suspicious. Photo: Castlegar Fire Department
Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks residents, Conservation Service Officer save poisoned eagle

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

These juvenile Great Horned Owls are growing quickly and getting ready to leave their nest.  They are one of the most common owls in North America and can be found in many different habitats, from the Arctic to the tropics, including within cities.  Great Horned Owls can take down prey larger than themselves but also eat smaller animals such as frogs and rodents. Helga Knote photos
Urban wildlife Part XII: The Kootenay birds (and others) of 2021

Our feathered friends in action, as captured on camera by local photographers

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

Most Read