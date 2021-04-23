Urban wildlife Part X: The Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers in the Kootenay Advertiser in 2021. Part X. With links to Parts I-IX

The Sandhill Cranes had been feeding in a slough near the railway tracks and took flight when they were disturbed by a train. Bob Whetham photo

All throughout 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part X.

This Great Gray Owl was spotted east of Cranbrook, late in the day, hunting for mice and other small rodents. Helga Knote photo

A male Red Crossbill. Craig Montgomery photo

The Hooded Mergansers were taken from the Channel road going to Duck Lake near Wynndel. Rae McFarlane photo

Peanut expert: This Bluejay is quite pleased with his prize. Miriam Saville photo

An eagle, north of junction from Wasa. Rae McFarlane photo

A Pine Siskin. Bob Whetham photo

Sweet little Kildeer looking for a tasty snack. Miriam Saville photo

Above and below — Gathering of the Garters: A trio of Garter snakes, hobnobbing at Elizabeth Lake. Christina Blaskovich photos

The Osprey are back at Idlewild…doing repairs and renos to their nest. Gary Billmark photo

Osprey at the Ft. Steele turnout overlooking the Wildhorse River. Helga Knote photo

An osprey nest at Bummers Flats South (Doran Marsh). Helga Knote photo

Ruby-crowned Kinglet. Bob Whetham photo

An Evening Grosbeak. Bob Whetham photo

Western Painted Turtle at Bummer’s Flats. Helga Knote photo

American Dipper along mark creek in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

Junco in Cranbrook. Stewart Wilson photo

A Horned Lark: A small, sparrow-sized bird with a thin, straight bill, it has tiny black “horns” on the side of the crown that can be raised or lowered. Just east of Cranbrook. Miriam Saville photo

The trail to Silver Springs Lakes overlook, near Elko, winds up through the Mt. Broadwood Heritage Conservation Area, conservation lands administered by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. This Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep ewe was grazing on the trail that runs along the hillside above the Elk River. Helga Knote photo

A Great Blue Heron: Largest of the North American herons with long legs, a sinuous neck, and thick, daggerlike bill. In flight, the Great Blue Heron curls its neck into a tight “S” shape. Northeast of Cranbrook. Miriam Saville photo

A Spotted towhee captured along the Volksmarch Trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

A tree swallow about to fly off to catch some more insects. Stewart Wilson photo

A Song Sparrow. Karen Nordby photo

Above and below: While this killdeer was feeding on one of the ballparks at Confederation Park at Elizabeth Lake, a short distance away a pair of killdeer looked like they were preparing a nest site to lay their eggs. They don’t line it with anything, but the eggs will be speckled and well camouflaged to look like small rocks, which is why they have chosen this site, which is littered with an assortment of rocks. Stewart Wilson photos

The tiny Golden Crowned Kinglet was a lucky photographic capture since they are usually high in the tree canopy and don’t stay still for long. Bob Whetham photo

A muskrat enjoying a meal of cattails. Stewart Wilson photo

Now that it is free of ice, Elizabeth Lake is a busy place. The well dressed Hooded Mergansers were courting a rather coy female. Bob Whetham photo

A Common Merganser – male: This streamlined duck was floating gracefully down the St. Mary’s River shoreline. The males are striking with clean white bodies, dark green heads, and a slender, serrated red bill. Miriam Saville photo

