Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part III.

All throughout 2020, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part IV.

Above: A female mountain bluebird sits on her eggs in a nest along Pighin Road, one of many bird boxes in the local area which are maintained and monitored by Rocky Mountain Naturalists.. Stewart Wilson photo

Proud but wary parents and their young goslings out for an afternoon swim at Elizabeth Lake. Miriam Saville photo

A Cranbrook Blue Jay ponders its next move. Kathleen Opal photo

A raven has put its wariness aside for a snack from the hand of the photographer. Darrell Dyck photo

Hummingbirds are back in force in early May. Brian Sondergaard photo

An American Kestral with its prey in Cranbrook. Stewart Wilson photo

A Bald Eagle with a fish from the Kootenay River. The fish was so large the eagle couldn’t get it off the ground. Gary Billmark photo

A Yellow Warbler bursts into song at Idlewild Park. Stewart Wilson photo

Beautiful Lesser Yellowlegs looking for a tasty bite at Elizabeth Lake. Miriam Saville photo

A pair of Trumpeter Swans. Gary Billmark photo

Wood Ducks are quite wary but this fellow showed off his bright plumage at Idlewild Park. Bob Whetham photo

Tiny, hyperactive Marsh Wrens are back in business at the edges of our ponds and marshes, singing up a storm in the cattails. Helga Knote photo

A Rocky Mountain Ground Squirrel checking to see if it’s safe to go outside. Miriam Saville photo

An Evening Grosbeak enjoying sunflower seeds. Kathleen Opal photo

A flock of Avocets at Elizabeth Lake. Bob Whether photo

Black-necked Stilts seen at Sylvan Lake. Bob Whether photo

Turtles sun themselves at a small roadside turnout pond east of Cranbrook. Miriam Saville photo

A chickadee collects some cat hair left out for it, to use to line its nest. Christina Blasckovich photo

A Sandhill Crane, seen at Doran Marsh on the south end of Bummer’s Flats. Helga Knote photo

An Osprey after a successful hunt. Helga Knote photo

If you find a big, rectangular hole in a tree, you will know that it was made by a Pileated Woodpecker, searching for carpenter ants, its favourite meal. Pileated Woodpeckers are our largest woodpeckers. Helga Knote photo

A Turkey Vulture sunning itself. In the early mornings, vultures often will sit with their wings spread wide, increasing the surface area of their bodies so that the sun can more easily warm them. Miriam Saville photo

Of flock of snow on patrol. Bob Whetham photo

A backyard bandit: Miriam Saville photo

Blue Jays can’t resist peanuts! Darrell Dyck photo

A ground squirrel checks out the neighhourhood. Gary Billmark photo

A flicker. Helga Knote photo

A Downy woodpecker investigates a tree in a Cranbrook backyard. Christina Blaskovich photo

River Otters are seen in and around Wasa Slough. This one was swimming along the dike at the south end of Cameron Pond. Helga Knote photo

Two robins have a set-to over a piece of lawn in Cranbrook. Christina Blaskovich photo

The Mallard hen was one of several that had found a bit of open water at Sylvan Lake in the Cranbrook Community Forest. Helga Knote photo

A Bohemian waxwing. Christina Blaskovich photo

A well-camouflaged varied thrush. Bob Whetham photo

A curious robin. Miriam Saville photo

A red-winged blackbird. Miriam Saville photo

A starling. Miriam Saville photo

The Townsman and Advertiser wants to thank all the photographers who’ve contributed to Urban Wildlife over the past months, sharing the images and personalities of our feathered, furred and scaled friends and neighbours in the area. We hope and plan to continue running Urban Wildlife in the pages of the Advertiser over the coming weeks and months.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Urban wildlife Part III: The East Kootenay birds of summer

Just Posted

Liberals’ Petra Veintimilla tours Midway, Greenwood, Big White

The candidate said she’d learned a lot from residents and industry leaders

Grand Forks sets date for council byelection

Election set for December, with an advance poll in late November

Russell campaign holds rally at City Park

Campaign staff handed out masks and took contact-tracing information at the event

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Saving the inner child: Life after Cranbrook’s St. Eugene residential school

“I struggled with alcoholism for the longest time. I drank just to numb out the pain. I didn’t have to think about things I had gone through.”

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part III.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Most Read